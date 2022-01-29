In Bed With Saiyami Kher: “I want to stop using my phone in bed!”

She may be just half a dozen films old, but Saiyami Kher’s diverse repertoire of work has caught everyone’s attention. The daughter of former models Uttara and Advait Kher, Saiyami has done two movies in Hindi and Telugu, and another in Marathi. But it’s her shows, Special OPS and Breathe: Into the Shadows that connected her to the millennial audience. Quick-stalk her on social media to see she has the ease of a typical millennial on all platforms, but ask her whether she prefers the generally pleasant Instagram or the politically volatile Twitter, she picks the latter. Why? Your guess is as good as our’s. ­

Tell us three things that nobody knows about you.

1. I love old Hindi music.

2. I have a big fear of lizards.

3. I worked in my parents’ restaurant as a kid.

True love for you is?

Honesty and companionship.

One relationship rule you follow?

Always be honest and never take your partner for granted.

A good night’s sleep, or a great workout: what’s more important?

Without a good night’s sleep, it’s usually tough to get a great workout!

A good night’s sleep, or a great meal: what’s more of a treat?

A great meal gives me a good night’s sleep.

If you were to plan a surprise for a loved one, what would it be?

Good food and a quick vacation to his/her favourite destination.

And if you were to be surprised, what would you like?

Tickets and a planned holiday to Hawaii.

One thing you do for your mental health?

Exercise and run.

A podcast you listen to often?

The Tim Ferriss Show.

Three things that are always on your bedside table.

Phone charger, a book and a water bottle.

Any preferred side of the bed?

Right. Why? Just out of habit.

What’s on your bedroom wall?

All my medals from my marathons and half marathons.

One health shot for our readers?

Consistency is the key.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#SaiyamRako

Bedside stories

Your favourite midnight snack?

Chocolates.

What are you reading in bed these days?

Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life.

What do you wear to bed?

Shorts and a t-shirt.

One bedroom habit you want to break?

Using my phone [in bed].

Your idea of a breakfast in bed?

Start with hot chocolate, move onto a nice eggs Benedict, a smoothie, then some fruits and yogurt with granola.

This or that?

Dating apps or a matchmaker?

A matchmaker!

Instagram or Twitter?

Twitter.

Beach or mountains?

A beach by the mountains.

Great success or true love?

True love.

Fame or money?

Both, in equal proportions.

From HT Brunch, January 30, 2022

