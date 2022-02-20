In Bed With Shriya Pilgaonkar:”You don’t need a one-word answer for your career”

Shriya Pilgaonkar wears many hats and is a “performer at heart.” Brought up in a simple, albeit famous, family, her parents always encouraged her to explore through learning. She grew up as a professional swimmer, who also loved to sing and dance. Having made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Fan, Shriya became a household name after playing Sweety in Mirzapur. “My dad always taught me you don’t need a one-word answer for your career. When you’re an artist, you’re everything,” says the actor, director, producer and stage artist, but it was her mother who pushed her out of her comfort zone, motivating her to travel alone and be more fearless. (Her first self-funded solo trip was a backpacking trip to Japan—”It was like a coming-of-age movie where I found myself.”)

As of right now, work is keeping her busy; she has six releases this year, which means we’re going to see her on our screens as a RAW agent, a lawyer, a news reporter and a forensic expert. The best part of being an actor? “I get to film many lives in one lifetime,” she says.

How many languages do you speak?

I speak basic Japanese and French, and fluent English, Hindi and Marathi.

Do you think fame has affected you negatively in any way?

No, but I think it’s only when you experience crazy levels of fame that you start to see the drawbacks, and I’ve only experienced the good parts so far.

One vice you have that no one knows?

My midnight snacking is on an unbelievable level and I have a huge sweet tooth.

What are the best and the worst purchases you’ve ever made?

The most fulfilling one was when I gifted my grandfather a trip to Iceland, and we travelled together. I’ve made a lot of really dumb purchases, but recently I bought a pair of earrings, and my mother said they were the ugliest things she’d ever seen.

Do you have any tattoos?

I have a tattoo that I got when I was two sangrias down in Ibiza, and it’s only half a tattoo! The shop was shutting in two minutes, and I said “Well, we’re in Ibiza, why don’t you make me a wave?” He made me a wave that everybody says is nothing but a line (laughs).

The dumbest thing you believed as a child?

My mother told me that if I bite my nails, the nails will enter your stomach, cut your intestines and make them bleed. Till date, I’ve never bitten my nails again.

Who was your childhood celebrity crush?

It wasn’t a crush per se, but to me growing up, Sachin Tendulkar was everything. And also, Simba from The Lion King.

Describe yourself in one hashtag.

#BombDotCom (laughs) so lame!

Bedside stories

What is the most personal item on, or in, your bedside table?

My diary, I write in it every day.

What was the last dream you had?

I remember all my dreams; they’re very vivid. I have a dream diary too! Last night, I dreamt that I was on a beach and we heard there was an earthquake coming, and everybody was running. While we were running, I kept thinking I had to go back because I’d forgotten something. It was very action-packed.

What’s the last thing you do before going to sleep at night?

My dog sleeps with me, so I give him lots of kisses and love.

Would you rather?

Spend the night in a haunted house or a cemetery?

Haunted house; I love haunted houses and horror movies.

Be a superhero or a supervillain?

A supervillain.

Give up your phone or not bathe for a month?

It’s okay if I don’t have my cellphone; I’d like to bathe.

From HT Brunch, February 20, 2022

