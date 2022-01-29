Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Karishma Mehta: How to not obsess over your likes and if an introvert can be an influencer
brunch

Karishma Mehta: How to not obsess over your likes and if an introvert can be an influencer

What are some habits you can adopt to refrain from hitting the refresh button every time you upload something and whether you have to be an extrovert to make it as a social media creator
How to make a conscious decision to not check your phone every five minutes and how introverts can ace the influencer game
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:14 PM IST
ByKarishma Mehta

Conscious call

I post, then obsessively refresh to see who has liked my post. Please give me three tips to avoid doing this.

—Kasturi, Via Instagram

We have all been guilty of this, so it’s definitely not just you. My recommendation is always to disengage. Post right before you have a meeting or assignment due so that you literally don’t have the time to keep refreshing. Or, pick up the phone and call someone you haven’t spoken to in a while. That way you’re not in a position to refresh. Third and most important, make a conscious decision not to do it. Half the battle is won right there.

The Introvert influencer

Does one have to be an extrovert to become a social media influencer? 

—Parul C, Via Email

I don’t think you need to be an extrovert, but you do have to be comfortable with being in front of a camera and putting portions of your personal life out there for people to comment on and engage with.

My personal experience is that you figure out what your boundaries are on social media with time. And that can only happen once you begin, so, begin! 

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, January 30, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP