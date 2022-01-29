Karishma Mehta: How to not obsess over your likes and if an introvert can be an influencer

Conscious call

I post, then obsessively refresh to see who has liked my post. Please give me three tips to avoid doing this.

—Kasturi, Via Instagram

We have all been guilty of this, so it’s definitely not just you. My recommendation is always to disengage. Post right before you have a meeting or assignment due so that you literally don’t have the time to keep refreshing. Or, pick up the phone and call someone you haven’t spoken to in a while. That way you’re not in a position to refresh. Third and most important, make a conscious decision not to do it. Half the battle is won right there.

The Introvert influencer

Does one have to be an extrovert to become a social media influencer?

—Parul C, Via Email

I don’t think you need to be an extrovert, but you do have to be comfortable with being in front of a camera and putting portions of your personal life out there for people to comment on and engage with.

My personal experience is that you figure out what your boundaries are on social media with time. And that can only happen once you begin, so, begin!

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

