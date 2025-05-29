Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Listicle: 10 movies that deserve a do-over

ByUrvee Modwel
May 29, 2025 08:43 PM IST

Nobody asked for a new Pride and Prejudice film. Instead, here are 10 movies that truly deserve a take two, with better actors, tighter plots or a modern twist

It Ends With Us (2024).Colleen Hoover’s books are written with an eye on adaptations. Screen versions of Verity, Reminders Of Him, and Regretting You are all in the works. Unfortunately, It Ends With Us was completely overtaken by the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni backstage drama, the legal notices it spawned and those terrible costumes. Domestic violence deserves to be portrayed right. Do better.

News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: 10 movies that deserve a do-over
