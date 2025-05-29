Listicle: 10 movies that deserve a do-over

It Ends With Us (2024).Colleen Hoover’s books are written with an eye on adaptations. Screen versions of Verity, Reminders Of Him, and Regretting You are all in the works. Unfortunately, It Ends With Us was completely overtaken by the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni backstage drama, the legal notices it spawned and those terrible costumes. Domestic violence deserves to be portrayed right. Do better.

