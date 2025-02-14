Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 onscreen villains we have a soft spot for

ByChristalle Fernandes
Feb 14, 2025 10:08 AM IST

Some were third-wheeling. Some were just doing their job. Hit replay. You’ll find that these 10 villains aren’t so bad after all

Gen Mitchell. We didn’t like Gen’s manipulative behaviour in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018). But come on. She had reason to be insecure. She knew her former childhood bestie, Lara Jean, always had the hots for her BF, Peter. Of course she’d feel threatened. Honestly, Kitty was the real villain for mailing Lara Jean’s letters in revenge.

In To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Gen just didn’t want Lara Jean stealing her BF.
Imagine being Meghna, dating a guy who’s hung up on his bestie.
In the OG Top Gun, the real villain was Maverick’s ego.
In Bee Movie, Ken, the human BF was the only sane person in the story.
Tori’s older sister in Victorious was bratty and self-centered. But she was so fun.
Karishma Solanki from Hasee Toh Phasee was ambitious and driven, that’s all.
Sid was just a kid messing around with his toys. How was he to know that they were secretly alive?
In HSM, Sharpay is more fun than Gabriella. Let’s finally admit it.
The Commodore from Pirates of the Caribbean was just doing his job. Give the man a wife.
The mom in Mrs Doubtfire was doing it all. Let her catch a break from her immature ex-husband.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
