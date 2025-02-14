Listicle: 10 onscreen villains we have a soft spot for

Gen Mitchell. We didn’t like Gen’s manipulative behaviour in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018). But come on. She had reason to be insecure. She knew her former childhood bestie, Lara Jean, always had the hots for her BF, Peter. Of course she’d feel threatened. Honestly, Kitty was the real villain for mailing Lara Jean’s letters in revenge.

