Listicle: 10 supporting characters who stole the show

BySneha Krishnan
May 23, 2025 01:55 PM IST

They were meant to be sidekicks, villains, or blink-and-miss roles. But these 10 supporting characters had all our attention

Satyajit Sen in Call Me Bae.Satyajit Sen (Vir Das) isn’t meant to be likeable. He’s a media mogul mentoring a Gen-Z intern. But his on-screen charisma is so engulfing that one almost misses how manipulative he really is. His monologues sound like TED talks dipped in poison. His icy lines, tailored suits, and psychological manipulation gives an edge to a show about fashion and fresh starts. Oh, he has an estranged daughter — and a human side too.

In Call Me Bae, Vir Das plays a media mogul whose monologues sound like TED talks dipped in poison.
Margaret Grey in My Lady Jane is devious, cunning, and a master strategist.
In Mismatched S3, Rishi’s BFF Namrata refers to herself as a side-heroine in her own story.
Glinda and Elphaba, who? The most iconic duo in Wicked are Pfannee and Shenshen.
Unhinged, obsessive, relentlessly present: Martha is the real focus in Baby Reindeer.
Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan got the role of a petty cop down pat in Laapataa Ladies.
Vanraj Kashyap isn’t your average villain. He’s soft-spoken and weirdly zen, which is even more scary.
Madison Masters goes from victim to cool, detached mastermind halfway into Hit Man. What a slay.
Right from his first scene in Dune: Part Two, Feyd oozes charm and danger.
In Heeramandi, Richa Chadha’s drunken performance of Masoom Dil Hai Mera lifts the show.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: 10 supporting characters who stole the show
