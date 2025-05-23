Listicle: 10 supporting characters who stole the show

Satyajit Sen in Call Me Bae.Satyajit Sen (Vir Das) isn’t meant to be likeable. He’s a media mogul mentoring a Gen-Z intern. But his on-screen charisma is so engulfing that one almost misses how manipulative he really is. His monologues sound like TED talks dipped in poison. His icy lines, tailored suits, and psychological manipulation gives an edge to a show about fashion and fresh starts. Oh, he has an estranged daughter — and a human side too.

In Call Me Bae, Vir Das plays a media mogul whose monologues sound like TED talks dipped in poison.