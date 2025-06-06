Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Listicle: 10 weird products celebs tried to make us buy

ByKritika Kapoor
Jun 06, 2025 10:40 AM IST

Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap is not the first time a celeb has tried to cash in on their fame. Here are 10 weird products hawked by the stars

Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap. Erykah Badu and Gwyneth Paltrow sold incense and candles scented like their lady parts. “Hold my loofah,” said Sweeney. Her line of $8 soaps, she claims, is made with water in which she’s actually bathed. The bars, created with soapmaker Dr. Squatch, have sand, sea salt and shea butter as other ingredients. They smell like pine, Douglas fir and moss. Sweeney hopes it inspires guys to “start cleaning themselves”.

Obsessed fans are lining up to buy Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap. (INSTAGRAM/@SYDNEY_SWEENEY)
Obsessed fans are lining up to buy Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap. (INSTAGRAM/@SYDNEY_SWEENEY)
Snoop Dogg’s pet accessories brand, Doggie Dogs, has a range of gangsta doggo fits.
Snoop Dogg’s pet accessories brand, Doggie Dogs, has a range of gangsta doggo fits.
Seth Rogan’s brand, Houseplant, sells ashtrays, tableware and candles for the classy stoner.
Seth Rogan’s brand, Houseplant, sells ashtrays, tableware and candles for the classy stoner.
Those KISS funeral caskets? They make dying look real good. (INSTAGRAM/@OFFICIAL_EVERYTHINGKISS)
Those KISS funeral caskets? They make dying look real good. (INSTAGRAM/@OFFICIAL_EVERYTHINGKISS)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dropped a nail polish line in 2022. One shade has “sexual energy”. (INSTAGRAM/@MACHINEGUNKELLY)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dropped a nail polish line in 2022. One shade has “sexual energy”. (INSTAGRAM/@MACHINEGUNKELLY)
Nelly turned his hit song, Pimp Juice, into a real drink in 2002. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Nelly turned his hit song, Pimp Juice, into a real drink in 2002. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
None of the dishes at Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant are made by his mother. (INSTAGRAM/@EMINEM)
None of the dishes at Eminem’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant are made by his mother. (INSTAGRAM/@EMINEM)
The Kardashian debit Kard was low-key exploitative.
The Kardashian debit Kard was low-key exploitative.
If you get the ick easily, don’t pick up Mike Tyson’s ear-shaped gummies. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
If you get the ick easily, don’t pick up Mike Tyson’s ear-shaped gummies. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Lil Nas X’s Satanic shoes are not for the faint of heart. (INSTAGRAM/@@LILNASX)
Lil Nas X’s Satanic shoes are not for the faint of heart. (INSTAGRAM/@@LILNASX)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: 10 weird products celebs tried to make us buy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On