Listicle: 10 weird products celebs tried to make us buy

Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap. Erykah Badu and Gwyneth Paltrow sold incense and candles scented like their lady parts. “Hold my loofah,” said Sweeney. Her line of $8 soaps, she claims, is made with water in which she’s actually bathed. The bars, created with soapmaker Dr. Squatch, have sand, sea salt and shea butter as other ingredients. They smell like pine, Douglas fir and moss. Sweeney hopes it inspires guys to “start cleaning themselves”.

Obsessed fans are lining up to buy Sydney Sweeney’s bathwater soap. (INSTAGRAM/@SYDNEY_SWEENEY)