Next level: Are you ready to be your own boss?

Goodbye, appraisal season. It made us question the 9-to-5. It made us reassess the possibility of another year of spreadsheets, Microsoft Teams pings, and a micromanaging boss. We’re now counting the peanuts and wondering if the salary hike even covers a shampoo upgrade. This is the time of the year when most corporate drones start to fantasise about a different life. One that lets us hold the reins, become a baker, a work-from-anywhere writer, a yoga guru. Could we start a company, like Soham-from-college (who wasn’t even that smart) did?

Before you quit your day job to freelance, save 6-12 months of living costs. (Photos: Shutterstock)