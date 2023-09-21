No thanks, papa: Why millennials are paying for their own weddings

At wedding season this year, don’t be surprised if some receptions have fewer than 100 guests. Don’t balk if the décor and buffet are pared down. And do congratulate the bride and groom a little extra if other over-the-top frills are missing. They’ve probably funded the whole shindig out of their own pocket. Chirag Shah set up a wedding fund years in advance, taking budgeting tips from his now-wife Nikita Thakkar. Their sangeet cost ₹90,000, and they had 150 guests at the reception. (SPClicks)

Each took a bank loan, cumulatively amounting to ₹10 lakh, and aimed to get married just two months after the engagement. Four relatives from Kalita’s side flew in from Guwahati for the ceremony. The couple held a small reception in the groom’s hometown later. And they didn’t have a lorry full of presents – just generic tea sets and vases. “Hardly anything that would qualify as a gift,” says Deverakonda. “The wedding was so low-key, people weren’t convinced we were actually settling down.” At Deverakonda and Kalita’s wedding, four relatives from Kalita’s side flew in from Guwahati for the ceremony. The couple held a small reception in the groom’s hometown later.

Keeping a wedding small and paying for it yourself doesn’t imply disrespect to each other’s families, the couple believes. Instead, it brings families closer, on more even terms. “There’s real stuff to deal with in a marriage, not just mushy love,” says Kalita. “We take all our decisions as a team, without relying on others.” The couple now lives in Hyderabad and have a five-month-old daughter. They have no regrets about the wedding. Shilpi Dey and Rohit Singh’s budget of ₹7.5 lakh stretched out just enough for a traditional Bengali ceremony in Mumbai for 150 guests.

It took a year of meticulous, creative planning. “One month, we bought one ring. The next month, we bought the other,” says Dey. “The month after, we booked the venue, then went on to buy our clothes. My wedding sari cost ₹4,000.” The couple didn’t opt for an expensive wedding photography or additional events such as a sangeet or mehendi. There was no elaborate welcome for Rohit either – he walked up to the mandap himself. “None of this was important,” she says. A few relatives declined to attend when they learnt that the bride’s family (her wealthy father) wasn’t paying for the festivities. It also meant that she was coordinating some details “right until the pheras”. But they loved every minute of it. Chirag Shah and Nikita Thakkar surveyed close to 10 vendors for each purchase (even centrepieces). She handled much of the execution, comparison-shopping and hustling so that they put on a sangeet night within ₹90,000.

“I’d been planning for it at the back of my mind all along,” he says. He set up a wedding fund years in advance, taking money-management tips from Thakkar. For the wedding, they decided that they’d only spend on what would be useful after the event too. Thakkar chose a lehenga with a modest price tag, buying an additional blouse so she could rewear the outfit. She didn’t accept excessive jewellery from Chirag’s family – just a token few items. They surveyed close to 10 vendors for each purchase (even centrepieces). She handled much of the execution, comparison-shopping and hustling so that they put on a sangeet night within ₹90,000. There were 150 guests at the reception, and did away with frills such as a wedding planner and an expensive trousseau. “As someone who gets his act together only at the last minute, it was a different adventure for me,” Shah says. The wedding guests loved the celebration. The Thakkars also managed their finances well enough to buy and furnish an apartment in Mumbai. Urvija Ghuriye had decided to pay for her wedding even before she met Akshay Bhuwania.

In Mumbai, Urvija Ghuriye, 30, had decided to pay for her own wedding even before she’d found a suitable groom. So, when she met chartered accountant Akshay Bhuwania, 32, at German-language classes in 2017, and found that he felt the same way, she was ecstatic. “We wanted our parents to chill, invite whoever they wanted to,” Ghuriye says. “It was about stepping up and taking responsibility.” Urvija Ghuriye and Akshay Bhuwania‘s 2022 wedding was a two-day affair and had 200 guests. Ghuriye managed happily without professional makeup, hair and draping.

Footing the bill for one’s own wedding celebration hits different, the couples say. There’s less guilt about squandering the family money, fewer vetoes on key decisions such as what to wear and whom to invite, less drama from imagined slights playing out in the background. Additionally, both men and women in India are marrying later in life. Men and women are better educated, earning their own money and saving it. “There is a different pride in executing your own wedding and doing it your way,” says Dey. “These are real goals.”