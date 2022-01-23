Nostalgia with Celina Jaitly–Haag, “I gifted myself a Mercedes E-Class on my 22nd birthday”
At what stage was your career at 22?
I had been a top VJ in MTV Asia, had two films—Janasheen and Khel—and had the coveted titles of Miss India and Ms Universe runner-up under my belt.
What was your bank balance?
I gifted myself a Mercedes E-Class on my 22nd birthday. That should speak for itself.
And your romantic status?
I was nursing a broken heart.
What was your frame of mind?
I was focussed on my career.
Who was family to you and what was your equation with each member?
I belong to a fourth-generation armed forces family. My (late) parents Colonel and Dr Jaitly were extremely adventurous and outgoing and we had orders to spend weekends together. This was the first time I spent a lot of time with my father as he was always deployed away. Family was my saving grace.
Your fitness quotient?
I was into fitness since school. Sports and outdoor activities always took priority.
And your biggest dream then?
The life I am living now.
What was your fashion sense like?
As Harry Winston once said: ‘People will stare. Make it worth their while.’
What was your most prized possession?
Definitely my heart. It would have to be earned and not given away.
A memorable anecdote from that time?
Despite all the fame, it was embarrassing to be denied entry into nightclubs and bars in the US as people thought I was underage. I had to carry my passport.
If you had a chance to change one thing about yourself then, what would it be?
In hindsight, you are who you are because of your experiences. Changing something from your past will inevitably affect who you are today.
The biggest life lesson you learnt then?
That not everyone has a place in your life and that’s okay.
One belief of yours at 22 that you have now cast away?
That education is complete upon graduating. We learn continuously.
From HT Brunch, January 23, 2022
