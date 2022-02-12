Nostalgia with Shovana Narayan: “When I was 7, I told Dr Rajendra Prasad that I wanted to be a dancer”
Where were you career-wise?
I had just finished my MSc and was pursuing my PhD in Solid State Physics. I was a CSIR junior fellow. I was well-known as an established young dancer, so was performing at festivals.
What was your money situation like?
I wasn’t earning except for the fellowship money I got from my PhD. Though I was dancing professionally, I never got much money. My parents were supporting me.
What was your romantic life like then?
Non-existent. I was dating my dance.
Your focus in life at 22 was?
It was always about becoming a dancer and I also loved academics. The latter translated into civil services and dance was always there.
Was your family supportive?
Very. When I was seven-years-old, the first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, who was related to us, asked me who I want to become. I said, “Mausaji, hum bohat bade dancer banenge”[Uncle, I will become a very big dancer]. He laughed and told my parents, “Don’t worry, she’ll grow out of it.” But my parents were always supportive of my ambition of becoming a dancer.
And your most prized possession?
My ghunghroo.
Your biggest dream then?
To be dancing till my last breath.
Tell us about your sense of fashion then?
I used to be in bell-bottoms, which was the trend then.
What did you do for fitness at 22?
Nothing specific but I was dancing throughout and I also loved trekking. I walked from Delhi University to Jungpura Extension. That would keep me fit.
One thing you’d want to rewind and change about yourself?
I have a temperate nature in a sense that I don’t get angry easily. But when I do get angry, I’m like a volcano, I explode. I’d like to change this part of me.
The biggest life lesson you learnt.
That life goes on, and you can’t take anyone and anything for granted. I lost my father in a train accident when I was 25. I had to go alone to identify his body and get it to Delhi. I was between hope and despair. I was booked to dance at the Mathura festival, two days later, which I went for.
A memorable incident from back then?
My first performance abroad when I went for the Paris International Dance Festival at Theatre de la Vieille–Grille.
From HT Brunch, February 13, 2022
