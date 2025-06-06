Oliver’s twist: A compassionate guide to decluttering your bookshelf

Somewhere in Kannalu, Karnataka, a man named Anke Gowda has been collecting so many books for so long, he’s amassed 1.5 million of them. They’re stocked in a large house that functions as a free library. In Indiana in the US, John Q Benham’s six-car garage and two-story building are filled with roughly the same number of books. A Guinness World Record marks his as the world’s largest personal collection.

Go on, admit it. You have too many books. That’s the first step in the decluttering process. (ADOBE STOCK)