Prateek Sadhu: A Spanish fiesta

Spanish binging

I want to host a Spanish night as we’re planning to do a Spanish movie marathon. What menu would you suggest?

—Urvashi G, Noida

G et some really good Spanish ham and cheese to go along with it. This could work well with whatever you are sipping on. Make your own paella — chicken or seafood both work well, though I would suggest you go for the latter if you like seafood. You can also make Spanish-style tortillas and patatas bravas. This could be your very own Spanish bar pincho menu.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, December 26, 2021

