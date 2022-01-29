Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Korean treat
brunch

Prateek Sadhu: Korean treat

Whether or not you’ve been bitten by the K-Drama bug yet, here’s how you can enjoy a home-made Korean meal
Here’s how to make a Korean meal at home
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByPrateek Sadhu

DIY Korean meal

How can I make a Korean spread at home?

—Sachi K, Delhi

Firstly, you will need a nice grill. Start by doing the banchan-the side dishes in any Korean BBQ. This ranges from kimchi to stir-fried beans and pickled cucumbers and a bunch of other stuff. There are a lot of easy enough recipes online that will provide you with multiple options for the different veggies you can use. Next up are the meats you will need to grill. From pork belly to seafood and red meats that you could marinade, you can grill every meat. Do some fried rice on the side and finish the meal with a sorbet or an ice cream for dessert. A Korean pancake would also be ideal to end the meal.

Prateek’s signature restaurant, Masque, is changing India’s culinary landscape and was awarded the One To Watch Award by Asia’s 50 Best in 2020

From HT Brunch, January 30, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP