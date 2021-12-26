Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: Blue hair, don’t care
brunch

Rahul Khanna: Blue hair, don’t care

Confused on whether you should change the colour of your hair completely? Here’s what could give you some clarity
Presentation is key when you think of dying your whole head of hair a different colour
Published on Dec 26, 2021 01:50 AM IST
ByRahul Khanna

Beat the blues

I want to dye my entire head blue, but I feel people won’t take me seriously. I work in the marketing department of a creative firm. What would you suggest?

—Vish, Mumbai

You’re really the best one to judge the appetite for self-expression in your workplace. In a creative industry, hopefully your radical makeover will not only be accepted but also lauded. But, like always, it comes down to how you present yourself—it’s all about the respect you afford your colleagues and yourself—being neat and clean is a way of showing that, no matter your hair colour or style. Ultimately, let your performance, work ethic and attitude be the main thing people associate you with. Appearance is important but it’s just the packaging. I’m saying this presuming that when you said you wanted to dye your “entire head”, you meant just your hair and not also your face. Because if that’s the case, I retract my advice and suggest you instead consider applying to tour with the Blue Man Group performance troupe!

RELATED STORIES

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, December 26, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP