Rahul Khanna: For the love of buckles

I have a thing for belts with huge buckles but I don’t know how to style them. What could I wear that would go with them?

—Ankur C, Mumbai

So, what you’re saying is—you like big buckles and you cannot lie? As much as I’m personally not a fan of large, conspicuous accessories—and hence not the best person to ask—I highly encourage you to follow your heart. While big belt clasps can often appear ostentatious, they can also project an air of service, authority and valiance. Off the top of my head, you could go the cowboy route and add a hat, boots and lasso. Or perhaps look to the Mumbai traffic cops’ uniforms (they’re actually so smart) for style inspo. How about superhero tights, mask and cape? Whatever route you end up taking, my most sincere piece of advice would be to stay clear of large magnets.

