Rahul Khanna: For the love of buckles

If you are a fan of big buckles, you aren’t alone in the world. It may be tricky to style, but there’s always a way of going about it
Here’s how you can style a big buckled belt right
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:55 PM IST
ByRahul Khanna

I have a thing for belts with huge buckles but I don’t know how to style them. What could I wear that would go with them?

—Ankur C, Mumbai

So, what you’re saying is—you like big buckles and you cannot lie? As much as I’m personally not a fan of large, conspicuous accessories—and hence not the best person to ask—I highly encourage you to follow your heart. While big belt clasps can often appear ostentatious, they can also project an air of service, authority and valiance. Off the top of my head, you could go the cowboy route and add a hat, boots and lasso. Or perhaps look to the Mumbai traffic cops’ uniforms (they’re actually so smart) for style inspo. How about superhero tights, mask and cape? Whatever route you end up taking, my most sincere piece of advice would be to stay clear of large magnets.

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, February 13, 2022

