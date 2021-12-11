Rahul Khanna: Groomsmen swag

Duty calls

I’m going to be the maid of honour at my best friend’s duties and she’s put me in charge of the groomsmen’s wardrobe too, but I’m clueless. We’re all going for purple gowns and silver heels. What can I get for the men?

—Anna K, Mumbai

If they’re open to it, you could tailor jackets for the guys in the same colour as your dresses, but not every man can pull off a purple suit with as much panache as Willy Wonka! A gentler way to bring men into a colour theme is with accessories. How about suits or bandhgalas in a neutral colour like black and then adding boutonnieres (flowers worn in a buttonhole) or pocket squares or ties in the same purple as the ladies? You could even add cufflinks or tie bars in silver. I say, present all these options to your wards and leave the final choice to the ones wearing the outfits, so there’s scope for them to express their individuality. You never know, some of the groomsmen might even opt for the gown and heels!

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, December 12, 2021

