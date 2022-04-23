Rahul Khanna: Saree love

Saree style

How can I tie a saree and wear it to a friend’s wedding function. I love sarees and have always wanted to wear one, despite people’s opinions.

—Shikhar, Via Instagram

Hey, I get it. Sarees are beautiful garments and made with some of the most exquisite fabrics (like Benares weaves) that are often unavailable in menswear. Why should only one gender get to enjoy them? I don’t believe style should ever be restrained by binary stereotypes and made-up societal norms. So, if wearing one the traditional way is what you’ve always wanted, that’s what you should do.

If, however, you’re not quite ready to take such a dramatic sartorial leap, there are endless other possibilities:

Drape it like a long scarf over a bandhgala suit

Fashion it into a pagdi (turban) or a dhoti for a traditional event

Get your local darzi (tailor) to transform it into a conversation-starting waistcoat

What I, myself, have done in the past is used a small piece of a saree as an incredibly unique pocket square.

Go ahead, get creative and express yourself. You’ll be saree if you don’t! (I’ll see myself out now.)

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, April 23, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch