Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: Swim season ready
brunch

Rahul Khanna: Swim season ready

What’s the ideal swimwear you need in your wardrobe for the next time you go to the beach or take a dip in the pool?
Here’s how you can pick the right swimwear
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByRahul Khanna

Swim ready

What’s the ideal swimwear for Indian beaches and hotels with common pools here?

—Vishnu, Mumbai

Our culture is a conservative one, so, if you have a thong collection, I would recommend saving it for a European vacation. On the other hand, long, baggy surfer shorts are sloppy. I find well-fitted shorts—that end no lower than a few inches above the knee—to be the most flattering on us men. If you want to flaunt your gym gains, there’s no shame in going for a much shorter, snugger trunk or even speedo-style briefs for that olympian look. But the one thing I urge you to resist is the unfortunate, yet all too common, practice of guys wearing underwear with swimwear! Not only is it unsightly, it’s also unhygienic. Proceed commando, confident in the knowledge that most men’s swimwear has a built in mesh-lining that’s designed to keep your family jewels contained and your modesty, intact.

A few tips:

• I pack a small amount of detergent so, I can hand-wash my swimsuit in my hotel room.

• A boy-scout trick I swear by—roll wet shorts in a towel and then wring, to dry them quicker.

• I carry at least two shorts so, I always have a fresh pair while the other is drying (is there any worse feeling than putting on a cold, wet swimsuit)?

• And, lastly, I always bring a ziplock plastic bag to pack still-damp shorts after that last swim before my flight home.

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, January 30, 2022

RELATED STORIES

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP