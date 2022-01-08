Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rahul Khanna: The perfect ring
If you’re not one for conventional wedding bands, it’s not the end of the road for you. There are designs and materials and maybe even tattoos for you to opt for
Published on Jan 08, 2022 10:59 PM IST
ByRahul Khanna

The perfect wedding/engagement ring for someone who detests rings? I feel they look OTT.

—Andrew H, Delhi

There are so many minimal designs that cater exactly to this mindset (for inspiration, the strongest masculine ring game I can think of would be David Rose from Schitt’s Creek). Personally, I love the look of matte, black bands made out of unconventional materials like tungsten, brushed carbon, wood or even silicone. If you hate the sensation of rings on your fingers (I feel the same), you could, instead, choose to wear yours on a chain around your neck and tuck it into your shirt when you go to work, so it’s out of sight but close to your heart (awww). For an even more discreet (albeit adventurous) option, there are rings available for… ahem… shall we say, more “intimate” extremities. The ultimate monogamist, who’s certain they’re in this for the long haul, might even dare to tattoo a simple band directly onto their commitment finger. Could that be you?

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, January 9, 2022

