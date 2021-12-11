Ranveer Allahbadia: How to make it as a fashion influencer and deal with your partner’s crush

That influencer life

I want to be a fashion influencer. My parents have given me three months to make it happen. Is it possible? I’m a fashion student with time on her hands due to the pandemic.

—Aliza , Via Instagram

The realistic timeline would be six months to one year depending on your content. As most people know, Instagram Reels are currently trending on social media. Being a fashion student gives you a natural skill set but you should also learn video skills. It will all depend on how far you take your video skills and combine them with your existing skill set. If you can stretch your timeline to six months, nothing like it. If you can stretch it to a year, even better.

Seed of jealousy

I think my partner is crushing on our fitness trainer, whom we’ve started calling home during the pandemic. How do I deal with this?

—Jivraj, Delhi

Every relationship goes through phases like this. Insecurity, jealousy is all a part of the natural human experience and any form of jealousy should be nipped in the bud. One should always be open to conversations. Even the first seed of jealousy should be vocalised. Communication heals more than you can imagine.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, December 12, 2021

