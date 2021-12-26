Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: Keep a bank of content handy
brunch

Ranveer Allahbadia: Keep a bank of content handy

A basic tip for content creators which can help them out on days when they feel low, while also making the most of their productive days
A tip to help content creators to keep their numbers high even on less productive days
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 01:51 AM IST
ByRanveer Allahbadia

Content bank

I find it difficult to post every day, because some days I just feel too low. Should I have some videos ready for those days, especially since I’m trying to be a content creator?

—Gurpreet, Via Instagram

As a content creator, I’ve learnt that there will be days when you feel particularly productive, and days when you feel really down. The key is to gain a better understanding of your own body and mind. Try to overdo the work on days when you’re feeling

particularly enthusiastic and creative so that you have some extra content for a rainy day. Since sleep is a powerful mind healer and creativity booster, on days when you don’t feel very creative, sleep a bit longer than usual.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

RELATED STORIES

From HT Brunch, December 26, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP