Ranveer Allahbadia: Of partners and passwords and tagging people on social media

Password please?

I feel my partner shouldn’t have my phone password. But he insists that it’s a prerequisite for a serious, trusting relationship. Should I give it to him?

—Shagufta, via Instagram

This is not a healthy practice in any relationship, in my opinion. Any decent partnership should have some boundaries, especially if one of the partners is uncomfortable with something. This is something that you need to talk about with him. It’ll take a sit-down and an in-person chat.

The tagging game

How many people should I tag on my social media posts without seeming too eager? Should I tag them in such a way that they are invisible to the naked eye?

—Anukriti D, Delhi

I have always believed that you should not appear desperate on social networking, so tag in such a way that they are undetectable to the naked eye. Your major goal is to increase social media interaction, which will happen as you develop your brand and its value; not just by tagging your friends. I believe that outstanding content is discovered organically.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, February 6, 2022

