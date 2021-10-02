Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Social Media Star of The Week: Ved Prajapati
brunch

Social Media Star of The Week: Ved Prajapati

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:25 PM IST
After jamming to the Glitch Reel music for five hours, Ved put together a Reels giving the groove classical tabla and bhangra beats
By Karishma Kuenzang

The pandemic has given this teenage tabla student enough time to go beyond his regular riyaaz. And for a person who only went online via Facebook and Instagram in class 8, the music used in the Glitch Trend Reels was inspiration enough.

“I saw people dancing to the Glitch Reels, and I wanted to do something different,” says Ved, 18. After jamming to it for five hours, he neatly put together a Reels that made the groove more compelling, with classical tabla techniques switching to bhangra beats. His DMs were filled, the Reels had 800 views and he gained 3k followers.

Celeb-savvy

This isn’t the first time Ved’s gone viral. His version of Genda Phool got five million views in two days on TikTok. His repost on Reels got him 300k views within hours and his followers went from 7k to 9k. He’s also had songs reshared by celebrities like Badshah and Akshay Kumar.

Ved’s version of Genda Phool got five million views in two days on TikTok
RELATED STORIES

Ved started playing the dhol when he was 3, after his father and grandfather observed his tendency to turn utensils into percussion instruments and took him to a music shop in his hometown, Kadi, about 200 kms from Baroda.  

Tabla techniques 

“My grandfather insisted on the tabla, even though I wasn’t keen on it then,” says the second year student at the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. His focus shifted to the classical tabla when he was 12 years old, after having his fill of national and state-level dhol competitions.

The last few months have seen song requests and those for collaborations pouring in. “About 60 per cent people in India may not sit through an entire purely classical concert. However, classical music is what helped me understand music. I owe it everything,” says Ved who plans to pursue his masters and a PhD in classical tabla.

Follow @kkuenzang on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, October 3, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Gimme some dim sum

7

Kriti Sanon shows how to style a blazer dress in latest Instagram pictures

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Mask? What mask?

Ranveer Allahbadia: Monetising your social media account
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP