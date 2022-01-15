Sohrab Khushrushahi: Online workout

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
With gyms shuttered and parks off limits, how can you pick a trainer for online classes that best caters to you
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 11:29 PM IST
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Trainer time

I’ve been looking at trainers online since gyms are closed. How do I find the ideal personal trainer for myself on a decent budget?

—Nikki, Via email

Do your homework a little before you pick your trainer. Look for what they’ve done in the past, what experience they have in training similar people or people in general and what their qualifications are. Your trainer may end up being your buddy so choose wisely. As for the budget, good quality comes at a cost so, when it comes to your health don’t cut corners.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, January 16, 2022

