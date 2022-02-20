Sohrab Khushrushahi: Personal trainer, please

Debut with a Trainer

I’ve been gymming for three weeks without a personal trainer. I’ve developed pain in both my knees. Is this just a side effect of running on the treadmill?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

—Krutika, Via email

Make sure you have a structured programme you follow in the gym. It makes sense to have an experienced coach around when you start gymming. Training isn’t as easy as showing up and doing what you like. As far as running on the treadmill is concerned, it could just be one of many reasons for the pain. You might be doing other exercises incorrectly. A crucial and often-ignored aspect is wearing the right pair of shoes that fit you perfectly.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, February 20, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}