Sohrab Khushrushahi: Work on your calves
Calves central
What are the best exercises I can do that focus on my calves despite having a bad knee?
—Sunny, Delhi
Calves are often neglected when we train. You can do single leg and both legs seated and standing calf raises. Simple but super effective exercises. I personally love the unilateral or single leg work for the calves, I really feel the burn on those.
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, February 6, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch