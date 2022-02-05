Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Work on your calves

What are some of the exercises you can do that focusses on this often-neglected part of your body. And why it’s important to do so
Why you shouldn’t neglect your calves in your workout regime
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 01:00 AM IST
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Calves central

What are the best exercises I can do that focus on my calves despite having a bad knee?

—Sunny, Delhi

Calves are often neglected when we train. You can do single leg and both legs seated and standing calf raises. Simple but super effective exercises. I personally love the unilateral or single leg work for the calves, I really feel the burn on those.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, February 6, 2022

