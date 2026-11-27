There are some things in the world that are completely incomprehensible. And I don’t mean the big questions like, “What is the meaning of life?” or even, “How was this world we live in created?” No, this week I am writing about the smaller stuff that can still leave us puzzled and at a loss for answers.

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I was thinking about this while on holiday in Sicily at a lovely hotel by the seaside. We were in a lovely room with a king-size bed, which boasted of a special mattress that was guaranteed to provide the best sleep ever. On the bedside table was a pillow menu from which you could choose the type of pillow that suited you best — and that’s exactly what we did. And yet, after a long day of sightseeing, when I finally sank into the bed, sleep simply wouldn’t come. And lying there in the literal lap of luxury I thought longingly of my own bed at home, where I drop off at a minute’s notice, without the benefit of fancy mattresses or pillows. Why is it that no matter how luxurious a hotel bed, you always get the best night’s sleep at home?

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Take an umbrella with you and the rain will stay away. Forget it, and there’ll be a downpour. (ADOBE STOCK)

{{^usCountry}} Lying awake at night, that thought sent me down the rabbit hole of other facts of life that are completely impossible to comprehend. Here is just a sampling of them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lying awake at night, that thought sent me down the rabbit hole of other facts of life that are completely impossible to comprehend. Here is just a sampling of them. {{/usCountry}}

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There are some staples of my kitchen that I am quite proud of (even if I say so myself). My roast potatoes; my Thai green curry with prawns; my sautéed peppers with sausage; and so on. They turn out beautifully every time I make them. So much so that my husband — a fierce critic of bad food — says so too. And yet, the day I am supposed to make them for guests, something — I really don’t know what — goes wrong and they turn out to be a bit rubbish. My guests are too polite to say so, but I can tell. And it leaves me totally mortified.

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No matter how many times you check the forecast before a trip, you end up packing for the wrong weather. (ADOBE STOCK)

No matter how carefully I check the weather forecast before travelling to a destination, I always end up getting things completely wrong. If I pack nice summer dresses because the temperature promises to be in the high 20s, it is guaranteed to be wet and cold when I land. If I pack lots of sweaters and jackets because the forecast promises chilly days, then the sun will be out in full force, leaving me sweating in my warm clothes. Now, I have taken to packing both cold and hot weather clothing but inevitably half my wardrobe comes back unworn. And I end up paying for excess baggage to boot.

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Why do your tried-and-tested dishes, such as Thai green curry, come out wrong when cooking for guests?

And then, there is the eternal mystery of the umbrella. I am sure all of you have grappled with it one time or another. Take an umbrella with you and the rain will stay away. Decide to leave it behind because it is nice and sunny, and a furious deluge will follow in good time. You really can’t win with this one.

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From HT Brunch, November 28, 2026

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