Spectator by Seema Goswami: Don’t envy the Clooneys

The Clooneys say they have never argued in 11 years. But hold on, tiffs can be good for couples, as long as you fight right
In case you missed the happy news, I am delighted to inform you that George Clooney is blessed with such a fine marriage that in more than a decade he has never had an argument with his lovely wife, Amal. Yes, you read that right. In more than ten years of wedded bliss, the Clooneys have never found a single thing that they could argue about. Sounds incredible, doesn’t it? And did you say, also a little enviable?