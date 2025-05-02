Spectator by Seema Goswami: Don’t envy the Clooneys

In case you missed the happy news, I am delighted to inform you that George Clooney is blessed with such a fine marriage that in more than a decade he has never had an argument with his lovely wife, Amal. Yes, you read that right. In more than ten years of wedded bliss, the Clooneys have never found a single thing that they could argue about. Sounds incredible, doesn’t it? And did you say, also a little enviable?

George Clooney claims that he and wife Amal can’t find anything to argue about. #Unrelatable. (SHUTTERSTOCK)