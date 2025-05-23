Spectator by Seema Goswami: Honey, let’s split up

There are probably as many kinds of holiday-makers as there are types of holidays. There are those who like to flop down on a beach and never stir until the sun goes down. And then there are those who can’t get enough of water sports, trying everything from jet skiing to snorkeling to deep-sea diving. There are those who get up early to hit the gym and make sure they get in their required cardio even before the day begins. And then there are those who don’t want any more exercise than that required to pick up their cocktail glass from off the poolside bar.

If your partner’s holiday personality is different from yours, factor that into your plans. (ADOBE STOCK)