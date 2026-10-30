Spectator by Seema Goswami: It’s your time to shine

From the time we are little children, we are told that Diwali — or Deepawali — is the festival of lights that marks the triumph of good over evil. Families across India celebrate by lighting diyas, illuminating their houses to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi, who is supposed to visit on this occasion.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

I am sure this year will be no different. We will all light diyas — or candles — on our balconies, hang fairy lights on the facade of our homes, and add sparkle in many other ways to our lives. But hang on just a moment. What if this year we did something different? What if this year we celebrated Diwali by lighting up other people lives?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

If the idea tempts you, then let me list some easy ways in which you can do exactly that:

As the saying goes, ‘charity begins at home’. So, if you haven’t seen your parents, in-laws, or grandparents for a while, surprise them with a visit this Diwali. Don’t warn them in advance; just rock up with a box of mithai that you can share with them and watch their faces light up when they open the front door and see you.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Instead of stockpiling your Diwali goodies, distribute them among the needy. (ADOBE STOCK)

{{^usCountry}} In keeping with this theme, don’t forget the people who work for you, both at home and in the office. Yes, by all means give them their annual bonus — a month’s salary is the norm — but don’t just leave it at that. A thoughtfully chosen present goes a long way in making your household and office staff feel seen and appreciated. It doesn’t have to be expensive and over the top. A tiny gesture to show them you care goes a long way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In keeping with this theme, don’t forget the people who work for you, both at home and in the office. Yes, by all means give them their annual bonus — a month’s salary is the norm — but don’t just leave it at that. A thoughtfully chosen present goes a long way in making your household and office staff feel seen and appreciated. It doesn’t have to be expensive and over the top. A tiny gesture to show them you care goes a long way. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Skip the obligatory Diwali presents for friends, neighbours and professional contacts this year. Instead, use your money to shine a light on good causes. Contribute to charities that work with orphanages or disadvantaged children. Feed the poor in your area all through Diwali week either directly or by funding organisations that help do that.

Skip the obligatory Diwali presents for friends. Instead, contribute to charities. (ADOBE STOCK)

Share your good fortune with others who are not so fortunate. Instead of stockpiling your Diwali goodies, just load them up in your car and head out for a drive. At every traffic light, distribute some stuff to the young kids looking for a handout. Even a small box of chocolates will both brighten up their day and lighten your heart.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sometimes the best way to celebrate a festival is by thinking of other people’s happiness rather than your own. And the best part is that by facilitating the happiness of others, you ensure that your own happiness quotient goes up as well.

So, this Diwali focus on lighting up other people’s lives. And your own life will feel lighter and brighter as a consequence. And on that note, a very happy Diwali to all of you.

From HT Brunch, October 31, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch