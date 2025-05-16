Spectator by Seema Goswami: What not to lug around on a summer vacation
May 16, 2025 10:24 AM IST
Avoid packing excess items for summer holidays: limit clothing, hair products, shoes, books, and makeup to essentials for a stress-free trip.
Whenever the summer holidays roll along, magazines and newspapers are quick to run the now almost-mandatory pieces about what you should pack when you head out on vacation.
