Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Lamborghinis assemble

The sight of 50 Lamborghinis blasting down a road would turn heads anywhere, even in Sant Agata Bolognese, the home of Lamborghini. It’s not often that you see so many Lambos come together, not even in Lambo land. So, when this high speed caravan of Huracans, Aventadors and Urus’ thundered through the backwaters of Haryana, local folk trundling home on their Splendors thought aliens had landed. Throngs of people emerged from fields to gape in awe at these loud, boisterous and spectacular looking Italian exotics. They turned paparazzi to get a shot of what would certainly go on their Instagram page. An Aventador or Huracan looks stunning enough on its own, but 20 of them in one frame was enough to set social media on fire.

This jaw dropping convoy was greeted with smiles, cheers and thumbs ups, and the Lambo owners felt like kings with the reception they got on this 550-km drive. And that’s the magic of Lamborghini’s annual Esperienza Giro India drive. It’s a money-can’t-buy-it experience, one that these mega rich owners with the collective wealth of a small developing nation can’t buy. It makes them feel like royalty. Of course, there’s the small matter that you first have to own a Lamborghini to be invited.

Adrenalin rush

That a record 50 Lamborghini owners turned up for the Giro 2021 is an indication of how popular this event is. So, what is it that makes the Lamborghini Esperienza Giro so special? It’s the collection of Lamborghinis, of course, and their owners, bonding over the one thing they have in common, which is a passion for cars. Then there’s the event itself; superbly curated and executed by the Lamborghini team right down to the last detail, which included the best hotels, great food, a full service back-up and even a police escort for the convoy, on some occasions.

From Huracans to Aventadors and Urus’, Lamborghinis were on display

The fact that Lamborghinis from the length and breadth of the country had flocked to the Hyatt in Manesar told you that no one worth his Raging Bull wanted to miss out on the action. And non-stop action it was over three days. From driving hard all day and partying hard all night (well, almost!).

I joined this high-powered bash in an Urus, which is thrilling enough, but having 49 other Lamborghinis for company was an incredible adrenalin rush that kept me smiling for days. Just imagine what it’s like to rocket down the lightly trafficked, six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway with a Huracan on one side and an Aventador on the other, their V10 and V12 naturally aspirated engines shrieking to a crescendo!

Driving with a twist

Keeping up with the Huracans and mighty Aventadors in the Urus was easier than I thought simply because I could fly over bumps and uneven patches, which the low slung supercars had to slow down for. That’s not to take away from the pace of the Urus, which is mindboggling even by supercar standards. It’s astonishingly agile for a 2.2 ton SUV, accelerates ferociously with enough aural drama and keeps all your five senses on red alert. And with four people on board with all their luggage, it’s amazingly practical and comfortable, too.

Delhi to Chandigarh was a flat-out drive in the plains, but the drive to Shimla the next day was special. The twisty hill roads, hugging the contours of the lower Himalayas, were an invitation to rip the Urus. It’s unbelievable how this high-riding SUV dives into corners and slingshots you to next one. Those last 20 kms or so were the most enjoyable of the trip, but I did miss the grand finale bash at Wildflower Hall, which I am told rocked into the wee hours of the following morning.

Giro 2021 was also about people. It’s where you make new friends and catch up with old ones, swapping stories, sharing experiences and talking just about anything cars.

The views expressed by the columnist are personal

From HT Brunch, January 9, 2022

