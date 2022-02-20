Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Meet the most powerful hatchback in the world

This is one hot hatch that has gushed past boiling point. On a scale of 1-10, it’s somewhere between 11 and 12. It’s blown past any limitations you thought a regular, everyday hatchback would have, except that this isn’t an everyday regular hatchback.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce you to the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, the most powerful hatchback in the world, powered by the most powerful four-cylinder engine in the world and the most powerful 2-litre engine in the world too. That’s a lot of ‘most powerful’ records! So, let’s first jump to the heart of the matter, which is the hero engine that produces a scarcely believable 421hp, a figure that would embarrass bigger V8s.

To put the AMG 45 S’ collosal power output in the right perspective, let’s look at what mainstream 2-litre engines produce. Mercedes’ regular 2-litre engine in its most powerful ‘300’ state of tune produces 258hp, a respectable figure in absolute terms but puny compared to the fully-blown, monstrous 2-litre motor under the compact hood of the A45 S. So, what is that makes the AMG engine so special?

Hot hatchback

Central to its performance is a massive twin-scroll turbocharger which force feeds air into the tiny engine to unlock huge power. But big turbos generate a lot of heat, and friction is the biggest enemy of an internal combustion engine, so it’s no surprise that this motor is bristling with ‘Nanoslide’ friction-reducing technology to eke out more power and reduce heat. And finally, the engine is painstakingly hand assembled by a highly-skilled individual at the AMG (the performance arm of Mercedes-Benz) plant in Affalterbach. A small plaque which says ‘Handcrafted by Daniel Oldendorf’ sits proudly on top of the engine of the car I’m driving.

The AMG is a hardcore sports car

Just looking at the AMG A45 S it would be inappropriate to call it a hot hatch. It’s not a regular A-class hatch with a stonker of an engine under the hood, nor a wolf in sheep’s clothing which most hot hatches are. The AMG A45 S makes no pretence of being anything other than a machine meant to go from point A to B as fast as possible. It sits low off the ground on 19-inch alloy wheels and low profile 245/35 R19 tyres, which makes it more suited for the track than the road. Side skirts, a roof spoiler, sporty bumpers and quad exhausts shout out the car’s pedigree and sporting intent.

The inside is similar to the regular A-Class sedan, but there are lots of sporty touches that differentiate the AMG version. Most notable are the sports seats which hold you firmly but are too hard for long drives. The rear seat isn’t spacious and certainly not a place you’d want to be if the driver is in the mood of driving the 45 S the way it begs to be driven.

And that’s the thing. This AMG is a hardcore sports car and not just some plumped-up hatch that you can drive fast. In fact, nothing quite prepares you for just how quick the A 45 S feels. Press down hard on the throttle pedal and this pocket rocket bursts forward to despatch the 100kph mark in around four seconds. This hatchback hits an indicated 278kph. Yes, that’s nearly 280kph, which makes it the fastest small hatchback in the world. Another record!

It’s not just the rabid pace which with the A 45 S pins you to your bucket seat, but the leech-like grip with which it clings to the tarmac that blows your mind. This car is in the realm of supercars twice the size and price. (It costs a ‘reasonable’ Rs. 80 lakh, ex-showroom) The price you really pay is when you want to use the A 45 S as an everyday hatch. The ground clearance is too low for many speed breakers, the road noise can be tiring on long drives, and in stop-start traffic the high strung engine and gearbox is a tad jerky.

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is not for someone who wants it as a daily car. It needs commitment, a commitment to find the road (or track) to drive it hard and fast.

The views expressed by the columnist are personal

From HT Brunch, February 20, 2022

