Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The best of 2021

Another year has hurtled by, but the pandemic is still around. For car buyers, that means staying safe inside an air-conditioned car rather than an Ola or Uber.

Yes, buying a car has shot up the priority list. But sadly, manufacturers haven’t been able to cash in because critical parts are in short supply the world over. As a result, waiting lists are stretching into months and even a year. But, despite this turbulence, over 30 new models were launched this year. Which were the ones that impressed the most? Here’s my top five in alphabetical order.

The Volkswagen Taigun

1 Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai’s Alcazar is more than just an elongated Creta. Unique to this six-seven seater Hyundai is more equipment, a pair of plush captain seats and a new 2-litre engine mated to a smooth automatic transmission which makes it very city-friendly. It’s tight on space compared to other seven-seaters, but its ‘not too big, not too small’ footprint makes it convenient to manoeuvre and park.

2 Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra has thrown everything it possibly can at the XUV700, and the result is an SUV that stands head and shoulders above the competition. The silky smooth and powerful pair of diesel engines and petrol engines are in a class of their own, which makes the XUV700 a pleasure to drive. The spacious cabin richly appointed with a high-tech infotainment system and a mind-boggling array of equipment pampers passengers. It is one of those rare products that has become an icon even before reaching customers’ hands. As things stand, the earliest you can get your hands on one is 2023!

3 Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger sits at the budget-end of the compact SUV segment, but with its spacious cabin, tough suspension and easy handling, it doesn’t feel cut-price. Features like a full-digital instrument panel, multiple driving modes and ambient lighting for the cabin is the stuff you only find in more expensive cars.There are two engine options; the base 1.0 petrol is quite weak but the 1.0 turbo has enough oomph and is the one to pick. You can have this compact SUV for hatchback money and hence, for sheer value, the Kiger is hard to beat

4. Skoda Kushaq / VW Taigun

The Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are clubbed together because both these models belong to the same parent (the VW Group) and, under the skin, share the same suspension, engines and other mechanical bits. The interiors are a touch small and not as luxurious as their rivals’, but both these SUVs have best-in-class ride and handling and a strong pair of turbo-petrol engines that complement their sporty dynamics. Choosing one will boil down to looks—Kushaq is sharp-edged; Taigun handsome.

5 Tata Safari

The Tata Safari

As a product, the Tata Safari may be eclipsed by the XUV700, but there’s an honesty about the Safari that is endearing. The Land Rover pedigree is evident in the way it pummels bad roads and the third row is surprisingly spacious. The engine, though strong, feels a bit gruff and the infotainment system and analogue instrumentation looks outdated.

The views expressed by the columnist are personal

From HT Brunch, December 26, 2021

