Technical Guruji: Desktop disposal

Dealing with e-waste responsibly

I want to get rid of my old desktop. What’s the best way to do so? And sustainably, if possible?

—Bikram, Via Instagram

There are two options. You can either repurpose your desktop and use it for something else; or you just get rid of it responsibly. For the latter, many companies offer e-waste disposal as a service, sometimes with incentives and sometimes even for free. They will recycle or

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

refurbish it. If you want to make use of it, you could use it as a hub for your home security system, or have your home media server in it, or use it as a kitchen computer, depending on the kind of specs the PC has.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hellofriends)” is as endearing as it is popular

From HT Brunch, April 16, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch