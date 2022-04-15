Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Desktop disposal
brunch

Technical Guruji: Desktop disposal

The most eco-friendly way to get rid of your old computer and how you can repurpose it and still use it at home
How to get rid of or repurpose your old desktop
Published on Apr 15, 2022 10:04 PM IST
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Dealing with e-waste responsibly

I want to get rid of my old desktop. What’s the best way to do so? And sustainably, if possible? 

—Bikram, Via Instagram 

There are two options. You can either repurpose your desktop and use it for something else; or you just get rid of it responsibly. For the latter, many companies offer e-waste disposal as a service, sometimes with incentives and sometimes even for free. They will recycle or

refurbish it. If you want to make use of it, you could use it as a hub for your home security system, or have your home media server in it, or use it as a kitchen computer, depending on the kind of specs the PC has.  

 Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hellofriends)” is as endearing as it is popular

From HT Brunch, April 16, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP