Technical Guruji: Of podcast perfect equipment and getting rid of old phones

Why it’s crucial to keep it simple when it comes to recording equipment at home and the ideal way to dispose non-functional phones
Our expert on how to ace the podcast recording game and exchanging old phones
Published on Dec 04, 2021 07:55 PM IST
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Keep it simple

I’m starting my own podcast. A starter kit in terms of budget recording equipment that will also work for voice-overs?

—Nitish Singh, Noida

All you need is a mic (Blue Snowball or Yeti) that comes with a USB interface, which is plug and play, and pair it with a laptop. If you go deep into it in terms of audio recording devices, you can get XLR inputs and mixers, but it’s too costly. 

Stay smart

I just found a boxful of old phones which don’t work while going through my family room. What’s the best way to dispose them?

—Aakriti T, Via Instagram

Play smart and wait for online sales that happen during the festive season here. There you will find offers where even non-functional phones will get you a discount on a new phone when exchanged. This way you can get some value out of your old phones. Or, just give the phones to start-ups who specialise in this kind of recycling, though you won’t make any money.

 Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, December 5, 2021

