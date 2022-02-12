Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Projector vs TV
brunch

Technical Guruji: Projector vs TV

Is a projector worth investing in in the day and age of smart TVs? Especially when so many options for a DIY theatre ambience are available?
Should you buy a projector or not?
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 08:56 PM IST
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Project this

Would you recommend that I buy a projector? I’m a film buff who loves the theatre experience but am worried that it might be too expensive.

—Karan M, via Instagram 

If you have a dedicated room you would like to turn into a mini theatre, then go for a projector. Costs vary and you would need good sound as well. Otherwise, get a decent TV and a sound system. You can put ambient lighting around the TV to give it the feel of a mini theatre experience. Improving your speakers will elevate your experience.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hellofriends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, February 13, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP