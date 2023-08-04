Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Shaming in small doses: The trouble with Indian gynaecologists

Shaming in small doses: The trouble with Indian gynaecologists

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Aug 04, 2023 10:59 PM IST

Gynaecologists still chastise unmarried women for having a sex life. See how moralising slows down healthcare, affecting us all

There is no such thing as an exciting trip to a gynaecologist. Appointments, at the least, involve discussing matters that women track only privately. At worst, there’s a test, a probe, a hasty revision of the right protocol involving panties.

Doctor G (2022) follows the struggles of Ayushmann Khurrana, a medical student reluctantly training to become a gynaecologist, which highlights the struggles of their profession.
In The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling plays an obstetrician/gynecologist in New York. The show has several moments that show how awkward patient interaction can be. Her character was inspired by Kaling’s mother, an OB/GYN.
Some processes are protected by law. In India, a doctor cannot perform a tubectomy (tying of the follicle tubes) on an unmarried woman. But simpler tests, such as pap smears (in which a soft brush takes swabs from the cervix to detect diseases such as cervical cancer), are also frowned upon. India accounts for Asia’s highest number of cases of the disease, with 23%, according to a 2022 Lancet study. Early detection, via a smear, could save many more women’s lives.

