The Brunch round-up for February 28: The week and how it made us feel

Clawing back. We spent December LOLing at cats knocking over Christmas trees. Now it’s #RamadanCats season, with videos of kitties confused as to why their humans are eating at 4am. They’re joining the family at suhoor, squinty-eyed, expecting treats. How are they the main character every single time? We’re obsessed with Ramadan videos of cats confused as to why their humans are eating at 4am. (TIKTOK/@SARATJEM)

London’s V&A has acquired a 2006 watch page of YouTube’s first video. Feel old yet? (VICTORIA AND ALBERT MUSEUM)

Feeling smug. Boomers hate tech, but they love history. Naturally, they dissed YouTube when it went live in 2005. Now, London’s V&A has acquired an early watch page of YT’s first video (of some dude at the zoo) from 2006. It’s an artefact from the birth of Web 2.0. How old do you feel now?

Zara Larsson is fighting Wikipedia editors who keep swapping her profile pic with a photo she hates. (WIKIPEDIA)

Tasting power. Wikipedia editors, it seems are secret rage-baiters. One keeps changing pop queen Zara Larsson’s profile picture on her page, back to an image she finds unflattering. “Where’s my nice picture? Can I disapprove these pictures?” she says in a video. “I will never stop, so you better stop, because I will never stop.” Stay petty and vigilant, eds.

Before he became Frankenstein’s monster, Jacob Elordi played a pregnant man in a horror anthology.

Bumping it up. Surprise. Googling Jacob Elordi Mpreg doesn’t lead to fanfic. Instead it goes to the American TV network, Shudder, which is banking on the actor’s fame to re-promote the 2019 horror anthology The Mortuary Collection. It’s true, guys. Elordi played a pregnant man before he was Frankenstein’s monster and a kinky Heathcliff. He belongs to us freaks.

Mia Goth has privately filed for divorce from Shia ‘Red Flag’ LaBeouf. Finally! (WIKIPEDIA, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Dodging bullets. We’re hearing that Mia Goth (our fav eyebrowless person) has privately filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf (our fav celebrity red flag). They filed before but reconciled. Goth’s fans are cheering. LaBeouf has plagiarised articles, got into bar brawls, admitted to an internet addiction, and SA’d women. Why did you stay so long, Mia?

Toy Story 5 features an iPad, a GPS hippo and a balding Woody. We’re so seated for this film.

Playing along. We usually tap out by #5 of any movie franchise. Not Toy Story 5. The OG toys are up against an iPad (Greta Lee) this time. There’s also a GPS hippo and a toilet-training tech toy (Conan O’Brien). Plus, look! Woody’s balding. Millennials can totally relate too.

The Gorillaz’s new album, The Mountain, seems to be inspired by the same old Indian stereotypes. (INSTAGRAM/@GORILLAZ)

Packing it up. The Gorillaz say their new album, The Mountain, is inspired by India and its spiritual traditions. Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett insist it’s legit – they travelled to India for it too. By India, they mean an ayurveda retreat in Kerala, meeting monks in Jaipur, and spotting cows and elephants. Who’s gonna tell them they’ve been tourist-trapped?

Yuko Yamaguchi, the woman who designed Hello Kitty, is retiring at 70. (INSTAGRAM/@PUBITY)