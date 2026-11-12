The Brunch round-up for November 14: The week and how it made us feel

Screaming for more. When Shanaya Kapoor debuted last year in the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, we thought she’d play the ingenue longer. Plot Twist: She’s in Tu Ya Main, a thriller about a bloodthirsty croc, and she plays a queen bee who gets murdered in Student of the Year: After Dark, Karan Johar’s grisly web series reboot. We’re interested.

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Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon is so 2000 and late. The new Most-Co-Starred Actor is Samuel Jackson.

Trimming Bacon. Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, the theory that every Hollywood actor is connected to him in six steps or fewer, is Boomer math. But statisticians have used Eigenvector Centrality (It’s a thing. We checked) and found a new Most-Co-Starred Actor: Samuel Jackson. Test the theory on StatSignificant.com. Seeing Nick Fury in a new light, aren’t you?

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Hundreds of Chicago peeps tried to push Anish Kapoor’s Bean to the left. We support their delulu attempt. (INSTAGRAM/@APLASTICPLANT)

{{^usCountry}} Steeling ourselves. Chicago, we want your delulu. Hundreds gathered at the Bean, Anish Kapoor’s massive, shiny, steel sculpture, hoping to push it seven inches left. Did they? No. The Bean weighs 1 lakh kg. Was a person really living inside it? No. That’s a hoax. Do we want more harebrained events? Yes, please! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Steeling ourselves. Chicago, we want your delulu. Hundreds gathered at the Bean, Anish Kapoor’s massive, shiny, steel sculpture, hoping to push it seven inches left. Did they? No. The Bean weighs 1 lakh kg. Was a person really living inside it? No. That’s a hoax. Do we want more harebrained events? Yes, please! {{/usCountry}}

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Thanks to Godzilla: Minus Zero, TIL that it’s possible to arrive at a minus zero in Computer Science.

Demanding a recount. Look who stomped out the movie competition: Godzilla: Minus Zero. The lizard is Japan’s most recognisable film star. But what’s this Minus Zero nonsense? The integer is neither positive, nor negative, our Maths teacher said. Turns out, it’s possible in Computer Science. What’s not possible is sending this raging monster to therapy, apparently.

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Throuples and foursomes in West Hollywood can now legally register as domestic partners. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Opening up. Throuples and foursomes in West Hollywood can now legally register as domestic partners. Nine other US cities offer similar protections. Cheers to choice. But why are conservative groups so upset? Is it only OK when Mormon men have multiple wives?

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Rapper Shunya Mundi is giving us some very catchy anti-establishment anthems. (INSTAGRAM/@SHUNYAMUNDI)

Hitting Like. Satabdi Saha’s song Hello Mister Prime Minister is all over everyone’s feed. The rapper Shunya Mundi has been taking some very catchy potshots at the establishment and giving us new protest poetry. Download and save this banger before it’s taken off Insta.

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Arizona State University in the US now offers a content-creation degree. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

On the syllabus. In August 2020, when Instagram launched Reels, we cringed at those 15-second TikTok dances and pandemic GRWMs. Who’s laughing now? Arizona State University in the US offers a content-creation degree. Building an on-camera presence is part of the portion, as is editing vids with good hooks. “See my degree in the link below, you guys!”

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MET Gala is set to go norm-core, but Bhavitha Mandava did it first with her faux-jeans look. (INSTAGRAM/@BHAVITHAMANDAVA)

Putting on jeans. The Met Gala’s theme for 2027 is extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday. It means the rich will cosplay as us poors. Remember when Bhavitha Mandava was criticised for wearing a quarter-zip and silk muslin fit that imitated the look of denim, to this year’s Gala? She was one season ahead of her time. Can’t wait for the memes.

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From HT Brunch, November 14, 2026 Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch