Gettin’ satisfaction. Miley Cyrus wed drummer and songwriter Maxx Morando last week. Morando has produced and co-written some of Cyrus’s songs. But can we talk about how much he looks like a young Mick Jagger? How has no one called him Mock Jagger yet?

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The Vow – a new faith-based dating show – is essentially The Bachelor for tradwives.

Making a pact. Noticed how The Vow is essentially The Bachelor for tradwives? Ten women compete for a man who wants an old-fashioned, faith-based marriage. Already, three women are claiming they’re celibate. Others claim to want a husband who will make the real money, while they sell sourdough at farmers’ markets. Dating tasks involve domestic chores. But wait, isn’t competing for a man’s attention a little too girlboss for tradwife life?

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Ludacris has a new variety of apple named after him – Ludacrisps. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

{{^usCountry}} Taking a bite. There’s only one rapper with an apple named after him, and it’s Ludacris. An American apple-grower, raised on 2000s rap, saw a ripe opportunity for a pun and took it, by naming his new variety Ludacrisp. Turns out, they’re actually a crispy variety too. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a bite. There’s only one rapper with an apple named after him, and it’s Ludacris. An American apple-grower, raised on 2000s rap, saw a ripe opportunity for a pun and took it, by naming his new variety Ludacrisp. Turns out, they’re actually a crispy variety too. {{/usCountry}}

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Everyone from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lawrence is getting bleph surgery. What’s wrong with our eyelids? (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Blinking twice. Is Bleph the Word Of The Year? Everyone from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lawrence has been rumoured to have had surgery to pull back their upper eyelids. Big Beauty is clearly running out of ideas, and we’re done with the winged-liner tutorials. Can we please stop seeing perfectly normal body parts as flaws?

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Amy Poehler gave us the best word for never-ending four-hour movies: Manspreading.

Cutting it short. Amy Poehler just gave us the perfect word for movies that run too long and feel too extra: Manspreading. “Figure out a way to tell the story shorter.” We agree. Christopher Nolan, James Cameron and every self-important Bollywood action director, keep your clapbacks short, OK?

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Korea’s government halts construction work and flights for its university entrance exam. So hardcore. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Taking a test. Korea’s toughest university entrance exam, the College Scholastic Ability Test, consists of eight hours of back-to-back tests. The government has literally halted construction work and grounded flights to minimise distraction. Students’ specs are checked, shirt buttons covered with speakers and national emergency alerts go out to detect hidden phones. Even then, some dude managed to use AI on the tax accountancy exam, causing the education minister to resign. India could never.

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Muse unfollows everyone who doesn’t follow you back on Insta. Passive-aggressiveness at its finest.

Choosing violence. Meta has been pushing their cutesy AI agent Muse. We’ve been immune so far. Turns out, you can also use it to check who doesn’t follow you back on Insta, and mass-unfollow all those accounts. It’s so petty. We love it. We’re coming for every wannabe influencer.

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We’re totally going to try making these DIY candy lights this Christmas. (INSTAGRAM/@FRAY_AT_HOME)

Feeling sparkly. It’s DIY-Christmas-Décor-Reel time of the year and the one to beat is @Fray_At_Home’s hack. Cover plastic containers in colourful cellophane sheets, add fairy lights, and you get large luminous candies. It’s going to be in everyone’s windows this Christmas. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

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From HT Brunch, November 28, 2026

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