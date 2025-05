Purring for this protégé. Choupette, the late Karl Lagerfeld’s pampered cat, is the face of luxury watch brand Hublot. What an honour... for them. The millionaire feline once hissed at Kim Kardashian when asked to walk the Met Gala red carpet with her. She’s endorsed pet products and been on magazine covers. Move over nepo babies, it’s the nepo kitty’s time to shine.

