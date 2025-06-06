The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Not buying this.The new signifier of wealth? Not a Lamborghini, a Labubu doll. A what? Those odd-looking figures that Rihanna and Ananya Panday posed with, causing sales to skyrocket. OK, we understood the Stanley cup obsession. But these dolls? They’re part-bunny, part-monkey, part-sprite. Imagine waking up and seeing that too-wide smile and those unblinking eyes. Creepy much?

Labubu dolls aren’t cute, they’re creepy. (SHUTTERSTOCK)