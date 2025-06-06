Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Jun 06, 2025 10:06 AM IST

This week, Labubu dolls are everywhere, Bella and Gigi Hadid have a new sister, the Beckhams are feuding again, and Denmark is stopping its postal service

Not buying this.The new signifier of wealth? Not a Lamborghini, a Labubu doll. A what? Those odd-looking figures that Rihanna and Ananya Panday posed with, causing sales to skyrocket. OK, we understood the Stanley cup obsession. But these dolls? They’re part-bunny, part-monkey, part-sprite. Imagine waking up and seeing that too-wide smile and those unblinking eyes. Creepy much?

Labubu dolls aren’t cute, they’re creepy. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Eric Stonestreet (right) is a serial killer in Dexter: Resurrection. He gives off teddy-bear vibes, though!
Dua Lipa interviewed a drug-policy reformer and a civil-rights leader in her podcast, At Your Service. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Why are people using new lip glosses to create a jumbo lippie? You’re supposed to use leftovers, duh. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Wake up, babe. A new Hadid sister, Aydan Nix, just dropped. (INSTAGRAM/@TOOSPOILED)
Tinder is planning to roll out a height filter, allowing women to screen men according to how tall they are. (ADOBE STOCK)
Brooklyn Beckham posted on Instagram that he’d always choose his wife. The fam is mad. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Denmark is ending its postal service. Send spicy postcards while you have the chance. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
