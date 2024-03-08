The re-verse of love: Urdu poetry gets a 2024 update
Mar 08, 2024 09:30 AM IST
Urdu poetry, fuelled by love and longing, fired up by politics, amplified by Instagram and reimagined by indie bands, is finding new fans. Ghazal, nazm, shayiri, it’s hearts all around
What’s your love language? For young people in India today, it’s literally a language: Urdu. It’s been around for at least 800 years; the 2011 census shows that India has well over 67 million Urdu speakers. “But that audience has surged with the rise of Instagram poetry in the last decade,” says Aamir Aziz, 33, a poet, musician, composer and actor in Mumbai.
