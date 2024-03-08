The re-verse of love: Urdu poetry gets a 2024 update

What’s your love language? For young people in India today, it’s literally a language: Urdu. It’s been around for at least 800 years; the 2011 census shows that India has well over 67 million Urdu speakers. “But that audience has surged with the rise of Instagram poetry in the last decade,” says Aamir Aziz, 33, a poet, musician, composer and actor in Mumbai.

