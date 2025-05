For singer BombayMami, being half-Swiss and half-Indian means getting the best of both worlds. Her father is from Varanasi; her mother, from Bern. Growing up, it was normal for fondue and pani puri to be polished off on the same day; for Swiss folk songs and Hindustani classical music to play back-to-back in their living room.

BombayMami says she’d choose jhumkas over a Swiss watch, and Delhi over Bern