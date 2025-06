A Volkswagen range without a Golf is like idli without sambar. It’s been the staple model of the German automaker’s line-up for 50 years and is possibly the brand’s most iconic model since the Beetle. The Golf lives up to the Volkswagen name: People’s Car. More than 35 million Golfs have been sold worldwide—except in India. Until now.

The Golf GTI is the do-it-all family car that can transform into a sports car.