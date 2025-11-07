Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Track to the future

What was once the Tokyo Motor Show has evolved into the Japan Mobility Show (JMS), but its DNA remains the same – a dazzling celebration of innovation, imagination, and the quirky charm Japan is known for. The difference is the broader lens: It showcases mobility in more forms, from hyper-luxury six-wheelers to micro EV pods. This year’s edition was a mix of concept-designs and production-ready models, some of which will find their way to India. The Japan Mobility Show showcased futuristic vehicles, such as the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ.

It was also a good place to see how Japan’s biggest carmakers see the future of driving, luxury, and electrification. Leading the charge were, unsurprisingly, Honda, Toyota, and Lexus. Here’s a closer look.

Honda has confirmed that the production of the 0 series Alpha will come to India in 2027.

Honda 0 Series Alpha Prototype. The 0 Series Alpha is a sleek, compact SUV that previews the brand’s next-generation EV architecture. It is engineered for lightness, efficiency, and driving joy.

Unlike many futuristic concepts, the Alpha looks almost showroom-ready, with clean surfacing, a cab-forward stance, and minimalist interiors that embody Honda’s new “Thin, Light, and Wise” philosophy. It’s the smaller sibling to the upcoming global 0 Series SUV, but its focus on purity and emotional connection shows Honda hasn’t forgotten its DNA, even in an electric age. Honda has confirmed that the production of the 0 series Alpha will come to India in 2027 and will mark the start of the brand’s electric era in our market.

The rugged Toyota Land Cruiser FJ made its public debut at the show.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ. The rugged and retro-styled Toyota Land Cruiser FJ made its public debut, reintroducing the charm of a classic off-roader in a modern package. Sitting on an adaptation of the Fortuner’s tough ladder-frame chassis, the FJ will serve as the new entry point into Toyota’s legendary Land Cruiser family. Power comes from a 2.7-litre petrol engine, producing 163hp and 246Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox and part-time 4WD. The cabin mirrors its rugged exterior, with large, physical controls, while a 12.5-inch touchscreen and digital dials bring in modernity. Expected to be priced around ₹30 lakh, the Land Cruiser FJ is expected in India in a few years.

The Lexus LS Concept reimagines the flagship sedan as a six-wheeled, ultra-luxurious minivan.

Lexus LS Concept. Luxury just took a wild turn. The Lexus LS Concept reimagines the flagship sedan as a six-wheeled, ultra-luxurious minivan, a blend of sci-fi imagination and Japanese craftsmanship. Inside, it’s a rolling sanctuary. There is lounge-style seating and a detachable micro-EV pod for “last-mile” mobility. The design language is futuristic yet opulent, signalling Lexus’s ambition to expand its definition of luxury beyond traditional sedans. If the LS Concept is a glimpse of tomorrow’s Lexus, the future of first-class travel might just have six wheels.

Toyota’s challenge to Rolls-Royce and Bentley comes in the form of the stunning Century Concept.

Toyota Century Concept. Toyota’s challenge to Rolls-Royce and Bentley comes in the form of the stunning Century Concept. Built to take the revered Japanese brand global, it’s both stately and daring. The design is muscular yet graceful, its proportions befitting a modern chauffeur-driven EV. But beyond its luxury, the Century Concept stands as a statement: That Japanese prestige can be every bit as aspirational as Europe’s best. It’s Toyota rewriting the rulebook on what ultimate luxury means.

From HT Brunch, November 08, 2025

