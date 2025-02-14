Weekend Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Waving the matic wand

Mercedes knows how to make a customer happy, both in the driver’s seat and at the back. The new E 450 is all class, all power, all business – for an all-consuming price
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has long been the benchmark for luxury sedans, offering a blend of comfort, tech and driving dynamics. It’s the best-selling car in its class, thanks largely to its long wheelbase, offering more legroom to the rear-seat passenger. Luxury cars are largely chauffeur-driven. So, owners get to stretch out as they travel.