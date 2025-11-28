Won the lottery? Here’s how to stay rich and mysterious for longer

Even the memes have figured it out. There’s one that goes: “If I win the lottery, I won’t tell anyone. But there will be signs”. And those signs are basically subtle splurges: A basement converted into a Hot Wheels shrine, kitchens with a secret pantry just for snacks, women slathering La Mer cream on their feet, a farm for 50 doggos, sorting Tira skincare from Highest to Lowest Price... If you ever win the lottery, create a splurge budget for what you’ve always wanted. Invest the rest. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

We lowkey know that getting rich overnight will probably never happen. That even if it did, we shouldn’t show it off, blow it up or let it change us. But how to best manage a windfall? Experts say it depends on your age, location and your personality. Here’s what to do if you ever win the lottery or find a pirate’s treasure, or inherit Musk’s fortune. And yes, we’re shamelessly manifesting.

Protect your privacy. There'll be people queuing up for requests or simply to hand out advice.

Protect your privacy. Regardless of when the money gets transferred to you, life changes the minute your win is made public. In India, in the states where the lottery is legal, winners’ names tend to be publicly announced to maintain transparency. State lottery agencies often require winners to show up and be photographed with that big cheque.

But under the Right To Information Act, even if a lottery company knows who you are, they cannot make your details public without your consent. Stay anonymous. Think of Indra Narayan Sen, a 70-year-old retired tubewell operator in West Bengal, who won ₹1 crore in 2020. Three days in, he had to ask the local police for security, because people kept harassing him with advice, congratulations and requests. And take inspiration from the Kerala State Lotteries Department’s 2023 Pooja Bumper winner, who won ₹10 crore, but chose not to disclose his/her identity. They probably saw how Anoop, auto driver and ₹25 crore 2022 Onam Bumper winner from Thiruvananthapuram, had to relocate after hundreds of people started asking him for help.

Lottery luck fades, but structured planning keeps the money alive for life.

Protect your asset. If it’s a physical ticket, make copies, take photos and deposit it in a bank locker. If it’s a digital ticket, take screenshots and keep your identification ready. Don’t share details over the phone or to anyone claiming to represent the lottery agency. Win time is prime time for scammers. Remember that the date of the win is connected to your legal standing. You can’t divorce a spouse, marry your crush or change your name afterwards just to prevent a dependant from claiming a share.

Protect your future. All lotteries in India are subject to a 10% agency commission and 30% tax. And Indian schemes, both government and private, do not offer staggered payouts – they pay the full amount only. That sum, after you pay off any debts, determines whether you stay rich or go broke eventually. “Lottery luck fades, but structured planning keeps the money alive for life,” says financial advisor Kamal Jeswani.

Here’s what he suggests you do with the bounty. If you’re in your 20s, focus on growth. Allocate about 10% to a long-term guaranteed-income option such as a public provident fund and national savings certificates. Invest the rest in equity mutual funds and to build your career skills. Investment planner Neeraj Bahal says blowing it all up in your 20s is a bad idea. “At this age, you have an entire career ahead of you and there’s a good chance that you’ll make a lot of money and pay taxes on it. So, for your lottery money, look for schemes that are tax free.”

If you're in your 30s, balance security and growth so you can afford to retire early.

If you’re in your 30s, balance security and growth by keeping 20% in guaranteed income options or annuities. “So there’s less worry about your lifestyle expenses even if you opt for early retirement,” says Bahal. Put the rest into planning for your kids’ future, your own business, or a retirement dream. And aim to earn a living alongside having a cushy safety net, says Jeswani.

If you win after the age of 40, put 30% to 40% of your winnings into guaranteed-income options or annuities for predictable lifelong cash flow. There are fewer years ahead to play around with, so invest some amount in moderate-risk mutual funds. This way there’s “no stress or financial insecurity even if you want to retire early,” says Bahal.

Plan well, and you'll enjoy your money for longer.

Protect your mind. Canadian student Charlie Lagarde won about $1 million with a lottery ticket she bought on her 18th birthday in March. She went viral for what she did afterwards. Lagarde consulted financial advisors and opted to receive $1,000 every week, tax-free, for the rest of her life, instead of accepting $1million at once. Critics say she played it smart – she skipped the thrill of feeling like a millionaire today for an assured larger sum overall.

Winners rarely act this way. “It’s unreal to think that anyone can control their urge to splurge the money they have earned, and not be rattled by it,” says life coach Dipika Singh. Most winners hold off on the spending, only to suddenly cave and spend foolishly. She recommends creating a splurge budget, separate from the larger invested chunk, to buy what you’ve always wanted.

Once the urge is out of the way, it’s easier to accept the idea of wealth and what it means for you and your loved ones. “Ask yourself where your happiness comes from.” Is it your family? Helping others? A new purpose? Doing nothing? An honest answer will help you plan well, and enjoy your money for longer.

From HT Brunch, November 29, 2025

